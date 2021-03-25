Bhisho allocates R10.5m for Eastern Cape drought relief
Amount a drop in the ocean and province should declare state of disaster, says DA’s Odendaal
Only R10.5m will be spent on drought mitigation in the Eastern Cape during the 2021/2022 financial year.
The money would be spent on drilling boreholes, agriculture and agrarian reform department MEC Nonkqubela Pieters said while tabling the budget and policy speech at the legislature on Wednesday...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.