Bhisho allocates R10.5m for Eastern Cape drought relief

Amount a drop in the ocean and province should declare state of disaster, says DA’s Odendaal

Only R10.5m will be spent on drought mitigation in the Eastern Cape during the 2021/2022 financial year.



The money would be spent on drilling boreholes, agriculture and agrarian reform department MEC Nonkqubela Pieters said while tabling the budget and policy speech at the legislature on Wednesday...

