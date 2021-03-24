You're invited to a Herald Community Dialogue on E Cape name changes
Attend this free virtual event on Wednesday March 31
What’s in a name? Geographical renaming remains an emotive and divisive issue, as we have witnessed with the recent renaming of Port Elizabeth to Gqeberha; Uitenhage to Kariega; and Port Elizabeth International Airport to Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport.
Some believe name changes are necessary for transformation, while others see these as an attempt to erase history. Where do you stand?
On Wednesday March 31 at 11am, join facilitator Prof Christi van der Westhuizen of the Centre for the Advancement of Non-Racialism and Democracy at Nelson Mandela University (NMU) and a panel of experts to discuss the topical issue of "What’s in a Name?"
Our panellists:
- Nokuzola Mndende, adjunct professor in the department of sociology and anthropology at NMU;
- Khensani Maluleke, chairperson of the SA Geographical Names Council;
- Mkhuseli Jack, activist, businessman and politician; and
- Christian Martin, Khoi and San activist.
How to register
>> Click here to register for this FREE virtual event
Twenty lucky participants will also stand a chance of winning a 12-month premium subscription to The Herald and Weekend Post, compliments of The Herald and NMU.
