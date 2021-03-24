Student union claims ‘partial victory’ in fees protests and vows to fight on

While some universities have agreed to register students despite their unpaid debt, the SA Union of Students (Saus), which is spearheading the latest fees protests, said this was only a partial victory.

The University of Cape Town and University of the Free State are among those that have unblocked indebted students from their registration systems.

“Students have scored some victories in the protests but most of these victories are campus-based, not national. When it comes to the national demands made, the leadership continue to engage and try to find common ground,” said Saus national organiser Yandisa Nzoyiya.

“The demand to clear all student debt has not been met. Not all institutions have agreed to register all students. Other demands related to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). Such as appeals and the reopening of applications have not been met.

“The protests will continue until campus leaders indicate satisfaction on their side. We want all students to be registered, accommodated and fed. Then we will be happy.”