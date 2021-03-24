SA travellers can visit these 9 countries and likely won’t need to quarantine when arriving or returning

While the list of countries South Africans are banned from travelling to continues to increase due to the Covid-19 variant 501Y.V2, there are nine countries Saffas can visit and possibly without the need to quarantine when they leave or return.

This is according to the travel website Skyscanner, which developed a new mapping tool showing Covid-19 travel restrictions in effect around the world.

The map, which takes data from the International Air Transport Association, shows South Africans are still allowed to travel to Ukraine, Afghanistan, the Central African Republic and Costa Rica, among others.