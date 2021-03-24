SA songwriters have world at their feet

Gallo Music-published songwriters’ global footprint is set to strengthen after the company signed a partnership with Sony Music Publishing.

This means not only will the songwriters have the opportunity to collaborate with Sony Music Publishing’s roster of songwriters, and have their songs promoted internationally, but they will have a partner to claim for airplay on their behalf overseas.

The company will also provide its world-class administration services, helping to collect, distribute and expedite royalty payments across the world.

This extends to synchronisation services, creating placement opportunities for Gallo-published songs and licensing its music for film, television and commercials.

Gallo Music Group general manager Rob Cowling said the creative partnership focused on the publishing aspect of the music business.

“While Gallo continues to publish, outside of Africa we have Sony to administer our songs, which means if there’s any kind of [air] play of [Gallo-published] songs, they make sure that revenue is collected properly and does not go unclaimed,” Cowling said.

Gallo Music Publishers is the publishing arm of one of Africa’s largest and oldest independent major labels, Gallo Record Company, which also celebrates its 95th anniversary this year.

Gallo Music Publishers is home to some of SA’s most legendary songwriters, and its catalogue comprises some of the most iconic copyrights in SA’s rich heritage of music through the decades.

Gallo Music Publishers’ catalogue includes works by the multi-Grammy-award-winning isicathamiya group, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, The Manhattan Brothers, mbaqanga supergroup Mahlathini and the Mahotella Queens, Caiphus Semenya, African Jazz singer Dorothy Masuka, and Sipho Hotstix Mabuse.

“We are very excited to announce this partnership which has been a long time in the making,” Cowling said.

“We feel our vast catalogue and administration of this rich African heritage of songs outside of Africa’s borders is in good hands with Sony Music Publishing.”

Sony Music Publishing International president Guy Henderson said: “Having started my career at Gallo many years ago, I’m thrilled to be reunited with celebrated works from the likes of Lucky Dube, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Stimela, Sipho Mabuse, Caiphus Semenya and so many others.

“Together, with Sony Music Publishing’s great roster of writers, we look forward to taking the best of African music to the rest of the world.”

Headquartered in New York with an international network of 38 offices, Sony Music Publishing represents classic catalogues including The Beatles, Queen, Motown, Carole King, Leiber & Stoller, Leonard Cohen, Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder.

