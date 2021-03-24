Monkeys run amok in Gqeberha
Increase in sightings reported in city’s western suburbs
Do not feed the monkeys — it is a rule that now applies not only in game parks and nature reserves, but also in the suburbs of Gqeberha.
Residents of Kabega Park and Walmer have noticed an influx of vervet monkeys around their homes...
