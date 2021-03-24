Kabega Park woman's killers to be sentenced in April

One of the four men convicted of murdering an elderly Kabega Park woman found out moments before sentencing arguments began that he was adopted.



The surprise revelation for Fikile Mengo in the high court in Gqeberha on Wednesday did not deter state advocate Marius Stander from asking for a life sentence for his part in the murder of Denise Webber, 76...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.