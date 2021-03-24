Just more than 500 Covid-19 cases confirmed in SA in past 24 hours

SA recorded just 510 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday night.

This means that there have now been 1,538,961 total cases recorded to date.

According to Mkhize, the new infections come from 16,445 tests, at a positivity rate of 3.1%.

In the same period, there were 55 Covid-19 related deaths recorded, taking the national number of fatalities to 52,251.