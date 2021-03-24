From small beginnings, Thina goes national with tutoring service

PREMIUM

Rhodes University statistics lecturer Thina Maqubela has spread her Maqubs Tutoring Services across SA during the Covid-19 pandemic.



When she saw a need to boost academic confidence in her first-year class, Maqubela did not hesitate to recruit capable students to offer maths tutoring services to high school pupils in Makhanda...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.