From small beginnings, Thina goes national with tutoring service
Rhodes University statistics lecturer Thina Maqubela has spread her Maqubs Tutoring Services across SA during the Covid-19 pandemic.
When she saw a need to boost academic confidence in her first-year class, Maqubela did not hesitate to recruit capable students to offer maths tutoring services to high school pupils in Makhanda...
