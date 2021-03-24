Covid lockdown: Move to higher alert level before Easter - Prof Salim Abdool Karim

Epidemiologist Prof Salim Abdool Karim says government should move SA to alert level 2 before the upcoming Easter holidays as a precautionary measure.

Karim, who is also co-chair of the ministerial advisory committee (MAC), told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that he was “deeply concerned” about gatherings across all religious groups.

A News24 report said the national command council (NCC) was advised last week in a MAC advisory to restrict gatherings to 50, impose a 10pm curfew and revert to selling alcohol only from Mondays to Thursdays, 10am to 6pm.

According to the report, the NCC was expected to meet on Thursday.