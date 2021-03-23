News

Nelson Mandela Bay moms say thank you to Dora Nginza Hospital

By Raahil Sain - 23 March 2021

A group of Nelson Mandela Bay mothers will this week reward the tireless efforts of Dora Nginza Hospital’s neonatal staff with little packages of love.

The snack boxes will be delivered to the medical staff to say “thank you for taking care of our packages of love”...

