Langa victims’ families stop Human Rights Day programme
Government promises of jobs and food parcels not met, foundation says
Planned Human Rights Day celebrations in KwaNobuhle flopped on Sunday after the families of Langa Massacre victims refused to allow the ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay to proceed with its programme.
A series of events was meant to unfold on Sunday, including a wreath-laying ceremony at the Langa Massacre gravesite, situated inside the KwaNobuhle graveyard where most of the deceased are buried...
