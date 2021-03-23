Kouga calls on German expertise to address water crisis

The Kouga local municipality is taking advantage of its partnership with Germany to secure its water security.

While delivering his state of the municipality address on Friday, Kouga mayor Horatio Hendricks said the municipality was working with German municipality Ilsfeld to augment its water supply.

Just like Nelson Mandela Bay, Kouga is affected by the persistent drought which has gripped the Eastern Cape since 2015.

“The projects being considered include rainwater harvesting, developing the natural springs at Kruisfontein in Humansdorp and interlinking Kouga’s bulk water supply systems,” Hendricks said.

“A smart leak detection vehicle from Germany to Kouga is expected around October 2021, and an engineer sponsored by GIZ [Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusamenarbeit], specialising in water demand management, will also assume duty with us at around the same time.

“Our water security crises are far from over, neither is the extent of our resilience.”

He said R151m in drought disaster funding had been used to achieved water security for all communities in the last three years.

With no substantial rainfall forecast in the coming weeks, dam levels have continued to drop to critical levels.

The Kouga Dam was sitting at 6% capacity, with less than 3% of its water available for use.

The level of the Impofu Dam — the biggest dam serving Jeffreys Bay, Humansdorp and St Francis Bay — stood at only 15.8% on March 15, and the smaller Churchill Dam at 39.59%.

“We cannot allow nature to hold us back,” Hendricks said.

“The Jeffreys Bay water treatment plant is being upgraded to cater for additional borehole water.

“The augmentation of the Kruisfontein water supply will see other water sources — for example springs — connected to the system.

“Furthermore, the operating expenditure in the adjustment budget has been increased by R9.6m to cater for the hiring of additional tankers.”

He said R5.5m had been secured for jetting trucks to ensure that when there were breakages, the municipality would be able to respond.

