From Gelvandale to Cambridge University for law graduate
Master of law graduate Inge Schneider now works on projects to create jobs and alleviate poverty in Africa
Despite financial challenges in her journey to obtain a tertiary education, a Gqeberha woman has persisted all the way to the top of the academic food chain — from Gelvandale to Cambridge University.
Inge Schneider, 32, was born and raised in Gelvandale, attended St Thomas High School and now works as a lawyer with investment projects that aim to create jobs and alleviate poverty in Africa...
