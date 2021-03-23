News

From Gelvandale to Cambridge University for law graduate

Master of law graduate Inge Schneider now works on projects to create jobs and alleviate poverty in Africa

PREMIUM
By Raahil Sain - 23 March 2021

Despite financial challenges in her journey to obtain a tertiary education, a Gqeberha woman has persisted all the way to the top of the academic food chain — from Gelvandale to Cambridge University.

Inge Schneider, 32, was born and raised in Gelvandale, attended St Thomas High School and now works as a lawyer with investment projects that aim to create jobs and alleviate poverty in Africa...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Lessons to be learnt as PE becomes Gqe-be-rha, not Gebeka
Police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba to remain in custody ahead ...

Most Read

X