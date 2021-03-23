Father and two sons die in crash

A mother was the only survivor of a car accident that claimed the lives of her husband and two young children on Monday night.

The family had been travelling along the N2, near Bluewater Bay, when their car left the road and hit a barrier.

Nomabandla Mbah, 33, was taken to a clinic in Motherwell, where she received treatment for a knee injury.

Her husband, Iseanyi, 42, and their two sons, Uchena, six, and Chinedu, one, died at the scene.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said it appeared that the husband had been driving the vehicle when the accident occurred, but it was not known yet what had caused him to lose control and veer off the road.

“At about 8.40pm, a white Volkswagen Polo was travelling along the N2, from Bluewater Bay towards Gqeberha, when it left the road and collided with a barrier.

“The vehicle overturned in the process and landed on its roof,” Beetge said.

A case of culpable homicide is under investigation.

Mbah has since been discharged and is believed to be with family in Motherwell.

