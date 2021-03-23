Desperate times for Nelson Mandela Bay’s frail and elderly
Care centres falling apart as funding fails to keep pace with rising costs
Government-funded frail care centres and old age homes in Nelson Mandela Bay are running on fumes, and if things do not turn around soon, hundreds of people could be left destitute.
Some facilities are already on the brink of closure, with staff at the homes left to make daily choices between food and personal protective equipment (PPE)...
