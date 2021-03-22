Residents clean up their ‘parky’
Community effort sees Bloemendal ‘dumping ground’ turned into safe area for children to play
An idea to clean and beautify a park in Bloemendal that had become a dumping site took shape at the weekend when residents started cleaning it themselves.
Children with placards voicing their desire to save the park walked in the adjacent streets...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.