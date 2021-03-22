News

Out of 85 new Covid-19 deaths in SA, 70 are in KwaZulu-Natal

By TimesLIVE - 22 March 2021
So far 9,649,219 tests have been conducted so far countrywide. File photo.
Image: ALON SKUY

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has released the latest Covid-19 stats which recorded fatalities linked to the coronavirus at 85 on Monday.

Of the newly-recorded deaths, most of the deaths occurred in KwaZulu-Natal at 70, while the Western Cape had seven, five in Gauteng, two in Free State and one in Eastern Cape.

To date, 52,196 fatalities have been recorded across SA.

9,649,219 tests have been conducted so far countrywide, 13,932 of which were done in the past 24 hours. 1,538,451 total infections have been recorded across SA.

To date, 1,461,953 recoveries have been recorded at a recovery rate of 95%.

