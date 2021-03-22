Facebook disables 1.3-billion fake accounts in Oct-Dec last year
Facebook Inc said on Monday it took down 1.3-billion fake accounts between October and December last year.
The company also removed more than 12 million pieces of content about Covid-19 and vaccines that global health experts flagged as misinformation, it said in a blog post.
False claims and conspiracies about the coronavirus vaccines have proliferated on social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter during the pandemic.
Facebook's disclosure of data on misinformation comes ahead of an inspection by the US House Committee on Energy and Commerce into how technology platforms including Facebook are tackling misinformation.
Reuters
