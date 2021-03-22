News

Despatch’s Ouma Bettie celebrates her century

By Riaan Marais - 22 March 2021

Sitting in her wheelchair in the corner of the outdoor party venue in Boom Street, “Ouma” Bettie du Piesanie smiled from ear to ear as her great-great-grandchildren ran around during her birthday party at the weekend.

Against the wall three golden balloons floated — one, zero, zero...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba to remain in custody ahead ...
Malema & Ndlozi trial: Witnesses clarify 'assault' footage and burial entrance

Most Read

X