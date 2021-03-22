Despatch’s Ouma Bettie celebrates her century
Sitting in her wheelchair in the corner of the outdoor party venue in Boom Street, “Ouma” Bettie du Piesanie smiled from ear to ear as her great-great-grandchildren ran around during her birthday party at the weekend.
Against the wall three golden balloons floated — one, zero, zero...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.