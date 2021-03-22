Alleged cop killer hands himself over to police

A 23-year-old man handed himself over to police on Sunday after allegedly killing a police officer in Delft, Western Cape.

Const Khangelani Mangqabini was shot several times in Ravel Street in Delft on Friday afternoon.

Hawks detectives took over the case on Friday and on Sunday morning at 9.30am the suspect’s attorney accompanied him to Delft police station where he handed himself over.

The 40-year-old constable was based at Mowbray police station near the Cape Town city centre.

According to Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani, Mangqabini was shot multiple times “during a dispute” and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

He was not on duty at the time of the incident.

The suspect is expected to appear at the Bluedowns magistrate's court on Tuesday on a murder charge.

“The acting provincial head of the hawks Western Cape, Brig Ramovha condemned the latest killing of the Cape Town police officer and further said the SA Police Services has been robbed of yet another foot soldier in such a tragic manner,” said Hani.

TimesLIVE