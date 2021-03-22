AfriForum applies to Zondo commission to cross-examine Cyril Ramaphosa on cadre deployment

Civil rights group AfriForum has filed an application to the state capture commission to cross-examine President Cyril Ramaphosa on the ANC's cadre deployment policy.

“AfriForum specifically asks that President Ramaphosa be questioned about the ANC’s cadre deployment policy and also requests that AfriForum be afforded an opportunity to make submissions in this regard to the commission and also itself to cross-examine the president,” the organisation said in a statement.

AfriForum said the application stemmed from the fact that Ramaphosa was chairperson of the ANC cadre deployment committee from 2013 to 2016.

“During this time, several individuals who today are accused of corruption and state capture were appointed to key positions on the grounds of their loyalty to the ANC.”