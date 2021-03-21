Thieves steal murdered cop's skeleton from Mpumalanga mortuary

Human skeletal remains, which were kept for investigation purposes, have been stolen from a state mortuary in Standerton, Mpumalanga, police said on Sunday.

The skeletal remains are the subject of a police investigation into the murder of a 62-year-old former police officer, Brig Leonard Hlathi said.

Hlathi said the victim was reported missing by his family in October 2020.

A search was conducted without any success until March 12, when a 26-year-old man, Sanele Msimang, handed himself over to police in Harrismith in the Free State.

“Msimang informed police there that he killed his employer at Standerton somewhere last year and buried his remains in a shallow grave.”

Msimang was charged with murder and appeared in the Standerton magistrate's court on March 18 where he was remanded in custody until Tuesday.

“While busy investigating the murder case, police received disturbing news that the seized skeletal remains were now reportedly missing.

“A case of theft was then opened accordingly with an additional charge of defeating the ends of justice,” Hlathi said.

Anyone with information can contact Const Lefa Tsotetsi at 066 019 8487 or call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111. The public can also send information via MySAPS App.

