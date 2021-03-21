SA will have to wait until at least Wednesday for 'update' on King Zwelithini's successor

The Zulu royal family will meet King Goodwill Zwelithini's lawyers on Wednesday to discuss his successor, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the kingdom's prime minister and the late king's cousin, said on Sunday.

“A meeting of senior members of the royal family was held at KwaKhethomthandayo Palace on Saturday where various matters were discussed, including matters related to His Majesty’s will. It was decided that a meeting will be held on Wednesday morning with His Majesty’s lawyers, Buthelezi said in a statement.

“This is where the matter stands at present. Further updates will be provided after Wednesday’s meeting,” he added.

The king's will was read at a private family meeting on Friday that controversially excluded Buthelezi.

It was revealed by insiders that the king's successor will come from the Kwakhangelamankengane royal palace. This makes Prince Misuzulu the obvious choice as he is Queen Mantfombi's firstborn son, Sunday Times reported.

