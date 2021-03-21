Nivea lawyer faces probe over 'attempt to mislead' judges in Connie case

Du Plessis, who was chair of Adams & Adams for eight years before being replaced on March 8, submitted an affidavit in support of Nivea's case which purported to be from a member of the public, Elizabeth Serrurier.

She said she bought Connie Bodycare Men Shower Gel after being confused by its close similarities to the Nivea product she intended to buy.

But an appeal court judge asked Nivea's senior counsel, Reinard Michau, if Serrurier worked for his instructing attorneys.

“After taking instructions, counsel confirmed that at the relevant time, Ms Serrurier had been employed by [Nivea's] attorneys. He then rightly requested that her evidence be ignored,” said Friday's appeal judgment penned by Judge Ashton Schippers.

Ferguson's lawyers argued this was a “serious and material non-disclosure” on the part of Adams & Adams, said Schippers, who pointed out that Serrurier's status as an employee of the law firm was also not disclosed when Nivea won its case against the actress's company‚ Koni International Brands, in the Johannesburg high court in 2019.

“It took into account her affidavit and referred to her as ‘a consumer’ in arriving at the conclusion that [Koni's] get-up exhibited signs of straining every nerve to evoke [Nivea's] product in the minds of consumers,” said Schippers.

“Attorneys are required to discharge their professional duties with integrity, probity and complete trustworthiness. The failure by Mr Du Plessis to disclose to the high court and this court the fact that Ms Serrurier was employed by [Nivea's] attorneys, prima facie, falls below these standards.

“So too, the non-disclosure by Ms Serrurier, even though she was not acting in a professional capacity when she purchased the Connie Men shower gel.”