KZN teenage girl accused of bullying jailed for no-show in court

A 16-year-old girl accused of assaulting another girl has been sentenced to three months in jail for failing to appear in court, the KwaZulu-Natal education department said on Sunday.

The teenage girl was charged with assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm after “severely assaulting a fellow girl learner” from Mathole High School in the Zululand district. Footage of the incident was circulated on social media and the family of the victim opened a case against her at the police station in Mahlabathini.

The accused was released into the care of her mother and was supposed to appear in court again on February 23 but she did not show up. At the next appearance, on March 9, she could not offer an explanation for her no-show in February.

“She failed to provide reasons and the magistrate found her guilty for failing to appear in court and she was sentenced to three months' imprisonment for failure to appear before court.