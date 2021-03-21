It's official! SA has sold its batch of AstraZeneca vaccines to the AU — Mkhize

The national health department on Sunday said the sale of the million AstraZeneca vaccine doses to the AU has been concluded.

The vaccine — procured by SA earlier this year — was found to have limited efficacy against mild and moderate disease caused by the Covid-19 variant dominant in the country.

“In the past weeks, the department has had to ensure that all member states identified by the AU vaccine acquisition team as recipients of the vaccines are compliant and have obtained all regulatory approvals, permits and licences to roll out the vaccines in their respective countries,” health minister Zweli Mkhize said.