Bethelsdorp woman arrested for husband's murder
A Bethelsdorp woman is expected to appear in court on Tuesday after allegedly murdering her husband in their Kamedie Crescent home on Saturday evening.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the 34-year-old suspect and her husband allegedly returned home at around 11:30pm on Saturday...
