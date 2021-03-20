SA Covid-19 variant produces antibodies that provide broad protection

Moore told Nature she does not know why B. 1.351 infection results in a such a broad immune response, but she hopes to find out.

“It’s about the only thing I think about these days,” she said, speculating that the antibodies are recognising features of the viral spike protein that do not differ between variants.

Responding to Moore's research, co-led by Alex Sigal of the Africa Health Research Institute in Durban and posted on bioRxiv, Rockefeller University virologist Paul Bieniasz — who is also studying Covid-19 variants — told Nature: “Getting vaccines that will tackle the variants that are now circulating is an eminently solvable problem.

“It might be that we already have that solution.”

But Moore said: “I have infinite faith in the ability of a virus to escape an immune response.

“We've got to lower the global number of infections to the point where the virus doesn’t have as many opportunities to escape.”

TimesLIVE