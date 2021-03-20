Actress’s funeral a sad and celebratory occasion

Award-winning Eastern Cape actress Noxolo “Noxee” Maqashalala, who was found dead at her Johannesburg apartment last Friday, had struggled with depression and often kept to herself.

A family member who spoke at her funeral at her rural home of Mpoza village, in the remote area of KwaBhaca on Friday, said this was one of the reasons her body had been discovered only days after she had died.

Maqashalala starred in popular TV shows such as Tsha-tsha, Generations, Intersexions, Gauteng Maboneng, Rhythm City and Diamond City, among others.

Police said no foul play was suspected in her death.