Actress’s funeral a sad and celebratory occasion
Eastern Cape star from Mpoza village battled with depression
Award-winning Eastern Cape actress Noxolo “Noxee” Maqashalala, who was found dead at her Johannesburg apartment last Friday, had struggled with depression and often kept to herself.
A family member who spoke at her funeral at her rural home of Mpoza village, in the remote area of KwaBhaca on Friday, said this was one of the reasons her body had been discovered only days after she had died.
Maqashalala starred in popular TV shows such as Tsha-tsha, Generations, Intersexions, Gauteng Maboneng, Rhythm City and Diamond City, among others.
Police said no foul play was suspected in her death.
“Noxolo was for a long time suffering from depression and thus she always wanted her own space or to be alone,” said Pastor Kabo Nyikiza, a family spokesperson.
“We are not blaming anyone that Noxolo passed away while she was alone at her house.
“She was a lady living alone at her own apartment.
“It does not mean that she was neglected and disconnected from the family.
“But it was just a shock to us that she passed away without any of our big family members having checked on her for some days.
“We do not suspect any foul play and doctors confirmed that she died a natural death.”
Noxee was found in her apartment almost five days after her death.
Both her parents died many years ago, and she was not married and did not have any children.
The low-key funeral at the village was both sombre and an event to celebrate Maqashalala’s achievements.
A large number of villagers came to pay their last respects to the actress who put Mpoza village on the map in the entertainment industry.
Villagers said the actress had been a role model to the youth, and despite being a celebrity, she had been a people’s person and loved village life.
They said when she visited, she would attend soccer tournaments and rural horse racing events in the village.
Zuko Nodada, an Eastern Cape award-winning film director and producer, who is also from KwaBhaca, and who knew Maqashalala for almost 20 years, told mourners that he had lost a sister, a friend, a mentor and a person who was full of life.
“Our first project together was Tsha-tsha.
“She was a very professional person and passionate about what she was doing.
“It was always easy to work with her and she was very creative.
“She was a performer and director, having started directing movies in 2016.
“She was a co-director of Kingdom Ukhakhayi, and was an executive producer of Diamond City, which had been flighted on SABC1.
“Her death is a big loss to the industry.
“She still had a lot to offer to the entertainment industry, as a performer, director and a producer.
“There were stories that she wanted to tell, and there was one that she was busy with.
“It will take long time for me to come to terms with her death,” Nodada said.
Local traditional leader, Nkosi Zolani Mdutyana, said the villagers were proud to have “a girl from the deep rural areas of Mpoza” making it big on TV.
“In fact, it all started when she was small, when she became the first Miss Mpoza Village, decades ago.
“I knew then that she would go places.
“She never brought shame for the community, her family, and the entire KwaBhaca nation,” said Mdutyana.
Her memorial service will be held in Johannesburg on April 24.
