Teenager jailed for 13 years for rape of Booysen Park children

A teenager has been jailed for an effective 13 years by the regional court in Gqeberha for the rape of two Booysen Park children.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said the boy, 17, was sentenced by the court on Wednesday.

Ngcakani said the teenager raped a nine-year-old boy in September 2019 and was released on parental custody.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Then, in June 2020, he raped a nine-year-old girl and was arrested.

He pleaded guilty and remained in custody for the duration of his trial.

Ngcakani said both rapes were committed in Booysen Park and the children knew the teenager as they all stayed in the same area.

He was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment, of which five years were suspended, on the charge of raping the boy, and 10 years, of which two were suspended, for the rape of the girl.

He will effectively serve 13 years behind bars.

