Magistrate ordered to deliver judgment in case held over for three years

A Gqebehra magistrate has been compelled by the high court to deliver judgment in a civil matter, which she has been sitting on for nearly three years, failing which she could be found in contempt of court.



Magistrate Abigail Beeton began presiding over the unlawful search, wrongful arrest and malicious prosecution civil suit brought against the minister of police by Sherwin Hoggons. She reserved judgment on July 27 2018 and until today has yet to conclude the matter...

