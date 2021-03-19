Fort Hare convocation wants independent probe in alleged irregular registration of premier Mabuyane
The University of Fort Hare convocation has called for an independent investigation to ascertain who is to blame for the alleged irregular registration of Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane and another unnamed student.
Mabuyane confirmed on Thursday he had been deregistered, a decision he said he would not be taking lying down...
