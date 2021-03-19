Alleged wife killer case postponed for two months
A 33-year-old Gqeberha man who is being held in custody on a charge of murdering his pregnant wife appeared briefly in the Humansdorp magistrate’s court in Friday.
Rezaan Fondling was in January denied bail after magistrate Una Rhodes found his version of events leading up to the murder of his eight-month pregnant wife, Zaida Samodien, 33, so improbable it could be considered a fabrication. ..
