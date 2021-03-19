Algoa bus protest heats up while commuters lose out

“There are plenty of things wrong with this company. They buy beautiful cars and apartments but we are the driving engines making them the money.

“They take us for granted. It’s a real mess,” he said.

Company CEO Sicelo Duze said on Thursday that services had come to a standstill as result of illegal strike action by employees.

Duze said the drivers had since been instructed to return to work.

Commuter Zukie Nkayi, 47, of Wells Estate, said the situation irked her because taking a taxi meant forking out extra cash while also being squashed inside “like a sardine”.

Nkayi said she had already budgeted for the month and bought a bus pass for R450, but instead she had to take two taxis to get to work at the Atrium Building in Greenacres.

“I’m irritated because it’s nice to take a bus, there is space to social distance but in a taxi you can’t,” she said.

Boniswa Lunguza, 54, who lives in NU11 in Motherwell, said she had been forced to fork out double the amount of money for the past two days to get to work.

“It is unfair. It is irritating,” said Lunguza, who works in Walmer.

She said when using a bus it cost R16 to get to work.

“Since Thursday I have had to spend R40. It is not fair because my boss won’t cover that cost.”

Lungelwa Hejana, 57, said on Thursday she had waited indefinitely for a bus to arrive at the Malabar bus stop.

Hejana said her employer had later given her a lift to the Korsten taxi rank so she could get home to Motherwell.

Levinia Ceazer, 28, of Missionvale, said taking a taxi was expensive, and waiting for it to fill up before it left for its destination was frustrating.

“I was very cross. It’s expensive and I’m getting home late. When you get to Korsten you have to wait until the taxi is full. I just prefer taking the bus,” Ceazer said.

Kuhle Jim, 24, of Despatch, said taxis were unreliable and time-consuming.

“I decided to work from home today because with the taxi you just wait, but the bus is reliable. You know what time it will arrive.

"[Thursday] after work I had to think of another plan because I only had a certain amount of money on me. Luckily a taxi decided to take us to Despatch for R20. They don’t usually do that.

“It was heavily overloaded and people were standing in the taxi and three people were seated in front,” Jim said.

