WATCH LIVE | Memorial service for King Goodwill Zwelithini

Editor's note: Feed expected to start at 10am

By TimesLIVE - 18 March 2021

A memorial service for the late Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini will be held on Thursday.

King Goodwill Zwelithini died last week after an extended illness. His funeral was held on Wednesday in KwaNongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

