Stolen goods recovered after shootout in Walmer
An early morning robbery on Thursday turned into a high-speed chase and ended in a shootout after the suspects collided with a fence at a Walmer township home.
Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said no-one was injured during the series of events, and the police were able to recover most of the items allegedly stolen from a house in Ben Kamma...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.