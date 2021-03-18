Motherwell man opens case over ‘racial slur’
Mechanic called me the K-word in dispute over payment, motorist alleges
A Motherwell man has opened a case against a Kariega mechanic after he allegedly called him the K-word during a dispute over payments.
Mzoxolo Nowapane, 48, said he had taken his car to Mechanical & Gearbox Repairs in Kariega and on collecting the vehicle the owner told him to pay an additional R3,040 for a part that was not included in the initial quotation. ..
