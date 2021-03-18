JUST IN | EC premier Mabuyane deregistered as Master’s student

PREMIUM

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has been deregistered from pursuing his Master’s degree at the University of Fort Hare.



This is linked to the scandal involving Edwin Okey Chikata Ijeoma, a former professor of public sector economics at the university, who recently had his citizenship revoked...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.