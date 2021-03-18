JUST IN | EC premier Mabuyane deregistered as Master’s student
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has been deregistered from pursuing his Master’s degree at the University of Fort Hare.
This is linked to the scandal involving Edwin Okey Chikata Ijeoma, a former professor of public sector economics at the university, who recently had his citizenship revoked...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.