News

Eskom suspends load-shedding for 4 hours to let SA mourn King Zwelithini

By TimesLIVE - 18 March 2021
Eskom said on Wednesday that load-shedding would be suspended for four hours on Thursday to allow SA to mourn the death of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini. The monarch's body was taken to its final resting place in KwaNongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday.
Eskom said on Wednesday that load-shedding would be suspended for four hours on Thursday to allow SA to mourn the death of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini. The monarch's body was taken to its final resting place in KwaNongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Eskom said it would suspend load-shedding between 10am and 2pm on Thursday to allow SA to mourn the death of Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini.

This, the embattled power utility said, would allow the nation to participate in the king's memorial service.

“This extraordinary measure has been implemented to allow the nation to witness a key and historical event at this difficult time in the life of the Zulu nation. Afterwards, load-shedding will then be implemented and continue as previously communicated,” the statement read.

This means that, based on an announcement earlier on Wednesday night, stage 2 rotational power cuts would be back in place after 2pm on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba to remain in custody ahead ...
Malema & Ndlozi trial: Witnesses clarify 'assault' footage and burial entrance

Most Read

X