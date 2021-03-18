Cape Town company to manufacture Covid-19 vaccine

Cape Town-based biopharmaceutical company Biovac is to collaborate with US-based immunotherapy company ImmunityBio to manufacture a second-generation Covid-19 vaccine, the company said on Thursday.

ImmunityBio’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate, now undergoing clinical trials in SA and the US, works by killing infected cells and preventing the virus from replicating.

University of Cape Town (UCT) researchers have commenced a phase 1 clinical trial of a hAd5 T-cell SARS-CoV-2 vaccine developed by ImmunityBio after approval from the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA).

The trial is being carried at the Wellcome Centre for Infectious Diseases Research in Africa (CIDRI-Africa) Khayelitsha Clinical Research Site, the company said.

ImmunityBio chair Patrick Soon-Shiong said he was “excited” about the potential of the company’s vaccine candidate.