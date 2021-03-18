News

Bay’s ore-ful industrial wasteland

Municipality considers legal action against companies stockpiling and transporting manganese as Markman tenants voice outrage

By Guy Rogers - 18 March 2021

Markman in Nelson Mandela Bay is becoming  an “industrial wasteland” where roads and buildings are covered with manganese dust and workers run serious health risks each day.

The roads themselves are in a sorry state, and in some instances are completely beyond repair. ..

