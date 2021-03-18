Bay's celeb rescue dogs help children overcome fears
Pepsi and Yanka, rescued from backyard breeders, have become celebrity pets in Nelson Mandela Bay.
The two canines now spend their days visiting schools to spread an educational message and entertaining the elderly at old age homes...
