Thuli Madonsela: Death of Mthokozisi Ntumba ‘the Hector Pieterson moment of democratic SA’

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela says the death of Mthokozisi Ntumba could be described as “the Hector Pieterson moment of democratic SA”.

Ntumba, 35, became a household name in SA after he was shot dead during a fees protest by students outside Wits University last week.

He was a bystander who was killed while leaving a nearby clinic in Braamfontein.

Ntumba had just completed his masters’ degree and worked as a human settlements planner at the City of Tshwane.

Speaking on Radio Islam this week, Madonsela slammed the actions of police officers during the fees protest, saying she would not be surprised if the killing of Ntumba was due to “rogue elements” and a “hidden agenda” in the police force.