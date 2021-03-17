Possible reprieve for health care workers
There could be light at the end of the tunnel as the Eastern Cape health department is set to revisit its decision not to renew the contracts of Covid-19 health care workers.
The workers’ contracts are set to end on March 31. After huge public outcry, the provincial government is apparently looking at extending them...
