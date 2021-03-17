News

Outrage grows after pupil told by principal to retrieve cellphone from pit toilet

Stripped of his dignity

By Kathryn Kimberley, Michael Kimberley and Ziyanda Zweni - 17 March 2021

A complete and utter violation of a child’s right to dignity.

That is the only conclusion to be drawn from what happened to an Eastern Cape pupil who was allegedly offered R50 to climb into a dirty pit toilet to retrieve a school principal’s cellphone...

