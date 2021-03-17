Man held for possession of police clothing

A 35-year-old man will appear in the magistrate’s court in Gqeberha after he was allegedly found in possession of police clothing.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said members of the K9 unit and flying squad arrested the man on Tuesday at about 10.30am, after a tip-off about a person allegedly in possession of a police uniform in Leyland Street, North End.

“The suspect was seen dropping a black bag in a rubbish bin and walking away.

“On searching the bag, officers found police shirts, caps, insignias and pants inside,” Naidu said.

The suspect was arrested for possession of stolen goods and will appear in court later this week.

