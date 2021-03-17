Joy for Ariana, 4, after police recover missing walker
A paralysed child’s limited means of mobility will soon be restored thanks to the swift action by police in recovering her missing walker, which had been in her father’s car when he was hijacked at the weekend.
What could have been a tragic weekend for the Helenvale family ended on a happy note as their hijacked car was recovered on Tuesday...
