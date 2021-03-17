Deadly Linton Grange heist relived in court

PREMIUM

Details of a high-speed chase through the streets of Gqeberha, the bullet-riddled body of a suspected robber and multiple spent cartridges at the scene of a deadly shootout emerged in court on Tuesday.



The brazen robbery of a cash-in-transit vehicle at a filling station in Linton Grange in 2018 has landed five people, including a former Fidelity Security officer, in the dock...

