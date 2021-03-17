News

Collegiate issues apology over controversial article

Tremaine van Aardt Deputy news editor & motoring editor 17 March 2021

Collegiate Girls High School has acknowledged that aspects of an article published in its annual year book could be interpreted as offensive and has penned a public apology.

This comes a week after the EFF in Nelson Mandela Bay issued a statement labelling the article racist...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba to remain in custody ahead ...
Malema & Ndlozi trial: Witnesses clarify 'assault' footage and burial entrance

Most Read

X